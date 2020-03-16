Disheartening! When Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol asked Bobby Deol why he does not go to work

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol first briefly appeared as a child actor at the age of 10 in Dharam Veer (1977). He made his acting career debut as an adult in Barsaat (1995) and then appeared in several commercially successful films including Gupt (1997), Soldier (1998), Badal (2000), Bichhoo (2000), Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997), Ajnabee (2001), Humraaz (2002), and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011).

Bobby recently recalled that his sons Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol were the ones who pushed him to get back to work.

Bobby and his wife Tanya Deol welcomed son Aryaman in 2001 and son Dharam in 2004. Bobby said that he had taken a break as he wanted to be there with his sons as they grew up. He added that he later realised that was not the best approach as his sons started asking questions about why he doesn't go to work.

The actor said, "I wanted to start a family. I wanted to not be very old when I had my kids. I wanted to grow up with them, I wanted to be their friend...And that was silly of me because I didn't realise that if I am helping them I am not helping myself...(They would ask) 'Why is papa home? Why doesn't he go to work?' And when I heard them say that I didn't want to set a bad example for them."

The actor said that these questions gave him a wake-up call as he started thinking about what he is doing with his career.

Bobby, who was last seen in the ZEE5 series Love Hostel, will be next seen in Aashram season 3, in which he will reprise his role as Baba Nirala. The trailer of the Amazon Prime Video series was released last week.

The Prakash Jha show stars Bobby Deol in the lead as a self-procliamed godman, who is a charlatan and tries to hide his illicit activities in the garb of a popular cult. The series has seen two successful seasons and is now set to return for the third on the streaming platform MX Player.

The series also stars Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, and Tridha Choudhury. The shooting for the third season was a difficult experience for the Aashram team as the sets of the show were vandalised in Bhopal. Ink was also thrown at Prakash Jha by Bajrang Dal activists, who accused the show of defaming Hindus.

