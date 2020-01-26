Disney's 'Bambi' live-action remake is in works

MUMBAI: A life-like remake of the 1942 animated feature "Bambi" is being developed by Disney.



The film will employ the same photo-realistic CGI used on Disney's remakes of "The Jungle Book" and "The Lion King" to tell the story of the titular fawn, who befriends a rabbit and skunk before coping with the death of his mother at the hands of a hunter, reports variety.com.



Screenwriters Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer will write the screenplay, with Chris and Paul Weitz's Depth of Field producing.



Since the 2010 "Alice in Wonderland", Disney's strategy of remaking its animated classics as (presumptively) live-action films has been highly lucrative. This year will feature "Mulan" from director Niki Caro, and the "101 Dalmatians" prequel "Cruella" with Emma Stone set to debut for Disney in May 2021.



Director Rob Marshall is prepping a live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" with Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, and Halle Bailey.



Other live-action remakes in the works are "Peter and Wendy" based on Disney's 1953 animated film "Peter Pan" with writer-director David Lowrey, a "Lilo & Stitch" remake, and a "Hunchback of Notre Dame".

SOURCE: IANS