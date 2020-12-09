DIVINE: Took all the negativity and channeled into my music

MUMBAI: Rapper DIVINE says his album, Punya Paap, is reflective of his thoughts and experience of the year, adding that working on project was very taxing.

"Punya Paap was an idea that was born right after I released Kohinoor. 2020 has been such a roller coaster rider, right from the first recordings in January, subsequently diving into uncharted territories of a lethal pandemic that wreaked worldwide socio-economic chaos and now finally being able to present my second body of work, it's been quite taxing and emotional," DIVINE said.

"I took all the negativity surrounding me and channeled my energy into my music. The producers really challenged me to do better and I'm extremely glad to be working with such a talented troupe right from Phenom, Stunnah, iLL Wayno, Karan Kanchan, NDS and Kanch," he added.

His album "Punya Paap" features collaborations with artistes like hip hop veteran Nas, Grammy winning Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Cocoa Sarai, British rapper Dutchavelli, Grammy winning producer iLL Wayno, London-based dancehall artiste Stylo G and Indian American singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra.

The rapper also gave a shout out to "Nas, Lisa Mishra, Dutchavelli, MC Altaf, D'Evil, Shah Rule for helping me complete my album and contributing to it".

"It's out in the world now and I invite my fans, my riders, my soldiers and day ones to join me on the ride as I share my triumphs, trials and tribulations through this album," he shared.

The 11-track album is out in partnership with Mass Appeal India and Gully Gang Entertainment.