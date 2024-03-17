Divya Dutta shares an unusual experience when she was sent home for 'Losing too much weight'

MUMBAI: Divya Dutta, an actress, is regarded as one of the most gifted and diverse actors in the Indian cinema industry. She has been in the business for almost thirty years. Divya began her career as a prominent Bollywood actress and gained notoriety for a brief but significant appearance in the 1998 movie "Train to Pakistan."

She has developed a reputation as a talented actor who can work in both creative and commercial films throughout the years. However, the actress wasn't spared her share of difficulties and failings in her career.

Divya Dutta recently spoke with the popular news portal and revealed that she was feeling “objectified and rejected” by filmmakers, further sharing that she slowly learned to face rejection. Noting that the topic of nepotism has been replaced by certain favoritism, the actress said that it exists among outsiders too and works everywhere, which looks unfair most of the time. Even today, I feel like I deserved something, and why did somebody else get it?”

Mentioning that she had spent a lot of time running door-to-door asking for work, Divya shared how she learned to deal with rejections. “I was a cute girl and a good actor, but I only knew that. One day, it felt like I had signed 22 films, and some of them even gave me a token. Nobody was saying no. However, I later found out that out of 22 films, only 2 went on the floor, and I was not even the heroine for those,” she said.

Divya recounted an instance during the talk in which she felt objectified. The actress once chose to visit one of the sets when she was getting passed over for several movies; to her dismay, she was told that she had lost a lot of weight and was sent back. She said, ‘I was sent home from film sets’

Mentioning that she felt ‘frustrated and objectified’ after this experience, Divya said, “I started searching for humanity and realized that it doesn’t exist in this business. I remember telling my mother that if I had done that film with Shah Rukh Khan, I would have been a superstar.”

In addition, Divya talked about her experience working with Salman Khan and how he helped her get through a certain sequence while they were filming "Veergati." She also revealed that the actor from Tiger 3 would take photos of her.

As all is going on, Divya Dutta is getting ready for her next movie, "Chhava," which stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

