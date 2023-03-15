Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while shooting for her next project; shares, “Need all your blessings”

MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar has been busy with the shooting of her next project in the United Kingdom. The actress has been sharing pictures from there on social media, and recently, she posted that she got injured on the sets of the film.

Divya took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her wound and wrote, “Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy.”

It is not yet known whether for which project Divya is shooting in the UK. But, a few days ago, she had posted on Instagram, “Shoot Diaries are about to begin Can you guess where? Right answer will get pinned in comments section with lots of #Excited #NewBeginning.”

Apart from this project, Divya has Yaariyan 2 lined up which is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The movie also stars Pearl V Puri, Meezaan Jafri, Yash Dasgupta, Warina Hussain, Priya Prakash Varrier, and others.

Divya Khosla Kumar made her Bollywood debut with Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. She then took a long break and made a comeback with the 2021 release Satyameva Jayate 2. The movie was a flop at the box office, and Divya also didn’t get much praise for her acting.

So now, let’s wait and watch what the actress has to offer the audience in Yaariyan 2. The movie is slated to release on 20th October 2023.

