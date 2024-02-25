Divya Rana: Fascinating! From Bollywood starlet to successful photographer

MUMBAI: Divya Rana, known for her memorable roles in Bollywood films like 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' and 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum', began her acting career in 1983 opposite Rajiv Kapoor. However, despite gaining popularity with 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', her career in Bollywood was short-lived.

After starring in several films that failed to make a mark at the box office, Divya Rana decided to step away from acting and pursue other interests. She married Fazal and chose to retire from the film industry, bidding adieu to the glitz and glamour of Bollywood.

Also Read: Exclusive! Imlie’s Devika Rana aka Chaitrali Gupte opens up about her experience working on the show, bond with co-stars and more

Post her acting career, Divya Rana reinvented herself as Salma Manekia and found success in a new field: photography. She is currently based in Mumbai, where she has established herself as a talented photographer, known for her creative work and artistic vision.

While her Bollywood career may have been brief, Divya Rana's transition to photography showcases her resilience and ability to adapt to new challenges. Today, she is known not only for her past roles in films but also for her skill behind the lens, capturing moments and creating art through her photography.

Divya Rana's journey serves as an inspiration, highlighting that success can be found in unexpected places, and sometimes, it takes a change of direction to discover one's true passion and calling in life.

Also Read: Check out the three crucial women in late Rajiv Kapoor's life

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.