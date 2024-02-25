Divya Rana: Fascinating! From Bollywood starlet to successful photographer

Discover the journey of Divya Rana, who rose to fame with 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' but chose to quit acting after a series of flop films, embracing a successful career in photography under the name Salma Manekia.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 15:30
movie_image: 
Divya Rana

MUMBAI: Divya Rana, known for her memorable roles in Bollywood films like 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' and 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum', began her acting career in 1983 opposite Rajiv Kapoor. However, despite gaining popularity with 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', her career in Bollywood was short-lived.

After starring in several films that failed to make a mark at the box office, Divya Rana decided to step away from acting and pursue other interests. She married Fazal and chose to retire from the film industry, bidding adieu to the glitz and glamour of Bollywood.

Also Read: Exclusive! Imlie’s Devika Rana aka Chaitrali Gupte opens up about her experience working on the show, bond with co-stars and more

Post her acting career, Divya Rana reinvented herself as Salma Manekia and found success in a new field: photography. She is currently based in Mumbai, where she has established herself as a talented photographer, known for her creative work and artistic vision.

While her Bollywood career may have been brief, Divya Rana's transition to photography showcases her resilience and ability to adapt to new challenges. Today, she is known not only for her past roles in films but also for her skill behind the lens, capturing moments and creating art through her photography.

Divya Rana's journey serves as an inspiration, highlighting that success can be found in unexpected places, and sometimes, it takes a change of direction to discover one's true passion and calling in life.

Also Read: Check out the three crucial women in late Rajiv Kapoor's life

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Divya Rana Salma Manekia Bollywood photography career transition success 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum' retirement Resilience TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 15:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback to the time when Shahid Kapoor talked about bumping into Kareena Kapoor, 'It was heartwarming...'
MUMBAI: Exes Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor bumping into each other at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival...
Ever wondered why Meena Kumari is known as the 'Tradegy Queen of Bollywood'? Here's what happened
MUMBAI: The late Hindi cinema actress Meena Kumari earned the moniker ‘Tragedy Queen of Bollywood’ for her iconic...
Arjun Kapoor talks about playing villain in Singham Again, 'Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential'
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor will be soon seen essaying a villain role in the upcoming film Singham Again. Recently, his first-...
Divya Rana: Fascinating! From Bollywood starlet to successful photographer
MUMBAI: Divya Rana, known for her memorable roles in Bollywood films like 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' and 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum...
Andhadhun: Amazing! The sleeper hit that conquered hearts and box offices
MUMBAI: In the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, certain films emerge as game-changers, captivating audiences with...
Anurag Kashyap: Interesting! The outsider who became a Bollywood legend
MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap, a name synonymous with groundbreaking cinema, is a testament to the power of passion and...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Throwback to the time when Shahid Kapoor talked about bumping into Kareena Kapoor, 'It was heartwarming...'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Throwback to the time when Shahid Kapoor talked about bumping into Kareena Kapoor, 'It was heartwarming...'
Meena Kumari
Ever wondered why Meena Kumari is known as the 'Tradegy Queen of Bollywood'? Here's what happened
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor talks about playing villain in Singham Again, 'Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential'
Andhadhun
Andhadhun: Amazing! The sleeper hit that conquered hearts and box offices
Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap: Interesting! The outsider who became a Bollywood legend
Rajpal
Rajpal Yadav: Inspiring! From tragedy to triumph