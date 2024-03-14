Divyah Khosla Kumar: "It's a whole new world" on coming back to Telugu Films with Prerna Arora's 'Hero Heeroine'

Divyah Khosla Kumar

MUMBAI : Producer Prerna Arora, who has produced impactful films such as ’Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Pad Man’, ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ and ‘Rustom’, is adding another feather to her cap as a filmmaker by producing a bilingual Hindi-Telugu film, titled 'Hero Heeroine'. The film will feature Divyah Khosla Kumar in the lead role and is all set to go on floors. 

Talking about the project, Divyah said, "Just imagine, having enjoyed numerous Telugu films with English subtitles, appreciating their compelling subjects, stellar performances, and technical finesse. Now, suddenly, I find myself cast in a Telugu film. No subtitles to rely on; I must speak the language myself. It's a whole new world." 

Divyah went on to add, "If there's any nervousness within me, it's solely because of this challenge. However, I've accepted it wholeheartedly and am eager to dive in. It's not just a different chapter; it's like stepping into another universe. Prerna, my companion on this journey, constantly enlightens me about the nuances of working in the South and the aesthetic standards. It's bound to be an exhilarating experience, one that will demand utmost dedication to embody the essence of the film and cater to its pan-India audience."

On the elegance of legendary actresses like Jaya Prada and Sridevi, Divyah expressed how she has always been captivated! She further shared, "They exuded such stunning beauty and grace. Whether it was in their native costumes or later in Hindi films, they always left a lasting impression. As someone relatively new to this scene, I'm genuinely excited to explore how I'll be styled in these films.” On her anticipated look, she added, “I've entrusted Prerna (Arora) to provide all the necessary inputs for my appearance. I'm relying on director Suresh Krissna to guide me through the process, taking into account my character and status within the story. Additionally, since it's a film-within-a-film narrative, I'll need to prepare two additional looks." The charismatic actor has also expressed her excitement and passion for the challenge she has taken with Prerna Arora’s ‘Hero Heeroine’.

