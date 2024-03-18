Divyah Khosla Kumar to learn Bharatnatyam for a special song in Prerna Arora's Hero Heeroine, to don authentic Telugu Indian avatar

Divyah Khosla Kumar

MUMBAI: Producer Prerna Arora is keeping her promise of  providing wholesome entertainment with her next bilingual Hero Heeroine starring Divyah Kumar Khosla. The makers are planning a special song for the film, which will present Divyah in a never-seen-before avatar. We got our hands on the audio of an exclusive audio conversation between Divyah and Prerna, where the actor is thrilled to learn what Prerna has in mind for her. 

The actor, who is excited to reach out to her Telugu audience with the film, will be soon learning Bharatnatyam dance for the song. While Divyah has already learnt Kathak dance, she is the excited to learn a completely new dance form of Bharatnatyam. The team has already started scouting for perfect location to shoot the extravagant dance sequence. 

Divyah came on board with the song's idea the moment Prerna shared it with her over a telephonic conversation. It is learnt that special Kanchipuram silk sarees will be handcrafted by weavers for Divyah's look for the song. 

She will be styled in beautiful Kanchipuram silk sarees to represent the Telugu culture in the most authentic and beautiful self. 
The makers are planning to rope in ace choreographer Brinda Master for this song. 

The leaked phone call unveils the vision that producer Prerna Arora and the director have for the upcoming Telugu-Hindi film starring Divya Khossla. It also showcases the camaraderie and light-heartedness between the two. Hero Heeroine will release in Hindi and Telugu and is directed by Suresh Krissna.

