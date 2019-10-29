News

Diwali 2019: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and little nawab Taimur Ali Khan pose for a royal picture

MUMBAI: The festival of Diwali is being celebrated with great enthusiasm. Our celebrities also celebrate the occasion in a grand way. Like previous years, this year also saw who’s who of the film industry celebrating the occasion with great pomp and show. 

Dressed in their best, our B-town celebrities looked gorgeous. However, the royal couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan stole the show with their ethnic look for the evening. Joined by little nawab, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif, Kareena and Tim Tim painted a regal picture that is bound to stick in your mind for long. 

Before heading to the party, Kareena, Saif and little Taimur posed for photos. Taimur looked like a bundle of cuteness as he was dressed in a kurta pajama and vasket. Kareena had donned a green and black combination in a lehenga along with earrings and a choker. Saif, on the other hand, was clad in a navy blue kurta pajama with matching vasket. Saif is seen holding Taimur in his arms as the little one smiles. 

past seven days