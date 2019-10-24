News

Diwali 2019: Who's who of Bollywood to attend Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Oct 2019 11:26 PM

MUMBAI: Diwali is round the corner so everyone is busy planning for the festival. Our celebs are no different. They too have their plans for the festival of lights.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan loves to host Diwali party for his fraternity friends. For the last two years, the Bachchans haven't been hosting their bash as in 2017, Aishwarya Rai's father passed away and in 2018 because of the demise of Shweta Nanda's father-in-law. But it looks like Big B is all set to throw a lavish party this year. According to Filmfare, the superstar will be holding the gala event this year. The guest list includes stars like Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Anand Pandit, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt amongst many others. Amitabh Bachchan who rang his 77th birthday recently said that he doesn't like to celebrate birthdays but will throw a Diwali party.

Tags > Diwali 2019, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Anand Pandit, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt,

