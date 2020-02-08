News

DJ Diplo: Am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2020 06:37 PM

MUMBAI: Popular American DJ-record producer Diplo says he is a huge fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and calls him a legend.

"I loved ‘Gully Boy' and I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He's a legend. I worked with him in the past on a track called ‘Phurrrr' along with Pritam. We also really love Badshah and his remix of Que Calor," Diplo said.

Diplo had collaborated on "Phurrrr" for Imtiaz Ali's film "Jab Harry Met Sejal".

The deejay, whose real name is Thomas Wesley, feels it is "hard to define a signature sound when I'm playing to so many different people and cultures across the globe".

"With Major Lazer, we're inspired by where we are and the musical styles of the people we meet there so we tend to incorporate a lot of that into our sets," he added.

Diplo is looking forward to performing at Vh1 Supersonic music festival here. The festival is being held at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune from February 7 to 9.

Tags Shah Rukh Khan DJ Diplo Gully Boy Badshah Imtiaz Ali Jab Harry Met Sejal Thomas Wesley TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do power yoga along with Shilpa Shetty
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used them
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here