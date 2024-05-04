Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan and PratikGandhi starrer trailer to be out on this date

Movie Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan, PratikGandhi, Ileana DCruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy is all set to hit the big screens and here is when the trailer of the movie will be out
movie_image: 
Do Aur Do Pyaar

MUMBAI : Movie Do Aur Do Pyaar is all set to hit the big screens, the movie that has names like Vidya Balan, PratikGandhi, Ileana DCruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy has been the point of conversation ever since the first posters were out, the songs and the cute chemistry of the actors have already grabbed the attention of the fans and the fans all over are looking for the trailer of the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Well for all the fans of the movie, here is the news that the trailer of the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar will be out tomorrow, yes you heard right, the trailer will be out tomorrow and tomorrow is the date when we will get the more glimpses of the movie along with the premise.

Also read- Did Vidya Balan recommend the title Do Aur Do Pyaar?

Taking to his Instagram handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped this news, Indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over and all eyes are on tomorrow's date for the trailer. Movie Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and it is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, Swati Iyer Chawla under Production Applause Entertainment, Ellipsis Entertainment.

The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 19th April.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Let Love Intoxicate you as 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' hits cinemas on April 19th, 2024!

 
 

