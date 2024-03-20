Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi starrer new posters are out, here when the teaser will arrive

Movie Do Aur Do Pyaar is all set to hit the big screens, the tease of the movie to be out on this date
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 13:21
movie_image: 
Vidya Balan

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar has been grabbing the attention of the fans when the movie was announced, the movie that has great names like Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana DCruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy has been attracting the eyeballs for the great casting and the promise that the movie will have unique storyline. The movie is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.


 
The first ever posters of the movie have been getting out of love from the fans all over where we have seen our favourite actors, and now hee are the character posters of the actors along with the teaser date of the movie.

Taking to his social media handle trade analysts Taran Adarsh dropped these new posters of the characters of all the actors and indeed all these actors are looking very different and very promising in these posters. Also the teaser of the movie to be out tomorrow.

Also read-OMG! Vidya Balan has a secret daughter? Actress breaks silence, read on to now more

No doubt strong performance and unique storyline is something we can expect from the movie, also we are eagerly waiting for the teaser followed by the trailer of the movie.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and comes from Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 29th March.

How excited are you for the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Did Vidya Balan recommend the title Do Aur Do Pyaar?

 

do aur do pyaar Vidya Balan Pratik Gandhi Ileana Dcruz Sendhil Ramamurthy Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 13:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store SPOILER: Dhawal overhears Natasha asking Shashank to marry her
MUMBAI : The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Jhanak SPOILER: Jhanak and Anirudh engage in intense argument
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh...
Renuka Rajbir Singh attracting eyeballs with these hot clicks
MUMBAI : Internet personality and fitness model Renuka Rajbir Singh is indeed one of the major attractions coming from...
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s Mehendi ceremony pictures has our hearts
MUMBAI : The newly married couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are the talk of the town and are grabbing the...
Divyaa Patil bags Shoonya Square Productions’ next for Colors – BREAKING NEWS
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront when it comes to delivering hot gossips and exclusive news from...
Imlie Spoiler: Anapurna requests Imlie to get married to Surya
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Recent Stories
1
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s Mehendi ceremony pictures has our hearts
Latest Videos
Related Stories
1
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s Mehendi ceremony pictures has our hearts
Ravi Dubey
Ramayana: TV actor Ravi Dubey rumoured to portray Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation?
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh plans extended paternity leave to support his pregnant wife Deepika Padukone?
Bastar The Naxal Story
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 5: Adah Sharma starrer fails to grab footfalls, here are the collections
Yodha
Yodha box office day 5: Sidharth Malhotra starrer attracts decent figures on a Tuesday
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a red sari for Pushpa 2, Srivalli's look takes the internet by storm