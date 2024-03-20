Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi starrer new posters are out, here when the teaser will arrive

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar has been grabbing the attention of the fans when the movie was announced, the movie that has great names like Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana DCruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy has been attracting the eyeballs for the great casting and the promise that the movie will have unique storyline. The movie is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

The first ever posters of the movie have been getting out of love from the fans all over where we have seen our favourite actors, and now hee are the character posters of the actors along with the teaser date of the movie.

Taking to his social media handle trade analysts Taran Adarsh dropped these new posters of the characters of all the actors and indeed all these actors are looking very different and very promising in these posters. Also the teaser of the movie to be out tomorrow.

Also read-OMG! Vidya Balan has a secret daughter? Actress breaks silence, read on to now more

No doubt strong performance and unique storyline is something we can expect from the movie, also we are eagerly waiting for the teaser followed by the trailer of the movie.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and comes from Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 29th March.

How excited are you for the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Did Vidya Balan recommend the title Do Aur Do Pyaar?