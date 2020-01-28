Do not miss how Shraddha Kapoor braved all those cuts and bruises; Making of ‘Inayat’ is out now!

MUMBAI: Very rightly, Shraddha Kapoor’s recently released film Street Dancer 3D’s director Remo D’Souza tells us all about the efforts that the actress has put in the film. The making of Shraddha Kapoor’s character, Inayat is out and the actress has left no stone unturned to get the perfect move, oomph and step to ace her character of Inayat. The movie is in the theatres and Inayat’s entry scene is already creating all the roar- now we know what went behind, really!

Shraddha took to her social media and shared the making of her character and everything that went underway to bring it to the audience and shared the IGTV video on her social media,

“#Inayat Making of #Inayat ”.

From the very first second of the video to the end, all that we can see is how Shraddha has toiled to get the perfect moves. Being a non-dancer yet acing it like a pro to get that perfect shot is what makes 5the entire video, an experience that has Shraddha’s hard work written all over it.

Her Street Dancer 3D’s director Remo D’Souza has a perfect take on it and says in teh video, Neck gaya hai, back gaya hai shoulder gaya hai, body ka har part gaya hai phir bhi lage pade hain (The neck is injured, the shoulder is injured, every part of the body is in pain yet she is working hard)”.

Shraddha Kapoor gets into the skin of the character, rarely holds back and is always pushing herself to achieve more. No matter how successful she is, she has left no room for relaxing and has donned a completely new avatar for every project. The actress had busted both her ankles, suffered a shin injury, neck and shoulder spasm during the prep and filming of the movie but, went ahead and did her best with the help of physiotherapist on set, every day which can be seen in the video.

Inayat’s blockbuster entry is already a big hit and the audience is going gaga over it. The song, 'Illegal Weapon 2.0' has created waves across the internet with fans drooling over her dance moves and her power-packed entry and her story is all the proof! Street Dancer was released in southern states owing to her southern debut with Saaho that has already established a huge following for the actress.

On the work front, Shraddha's "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza released earlier this week and will next be seen in "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.