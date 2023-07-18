Do you know! Ameesha Patel's parents first said no to Kaho Na Pyar Hai, here is the reason

MUMBAI: Actress Ameesha Patel has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her sizzling pictures all over the internet, how can we forget the movies like Kaho Na Pyar Hai, Gadar, Humraaz and few others which were coming from the side of the actress Ameesha Patel and creating a strong mark in the acting industry.

The actress is now the talk of the town for her up coming movie Gadar 2 along with Sunny Deol and during an episode of a Talk Show actress Ameesha Patel revealed how initially she had to say no for the movie Kaho Na Pyar Hai but later she has done it.

Actress Ameesha Patel reveal that when first time Rakesh Roshan chose Ameesha Patel for the movie Kaho Na Pyar Hai, the parents of the actress said she is just 14 let her finish her studies and then we shall see what to be done.

Also read- What! This scene from the movie Shool was a complete improvisation by Manoj Bajpai and the performance made everyone cry on set

Few years later when Rakesh Roshan again saw the actress Ameesha Patel in a wedding once again the film maker approached the actress and that was the time actress said yes and in 5 days the shoot of the movie was begun and she was on the set of the movie.

Indeed it wad a treat to watch the actress Ameesha Patel in the movie Kaho Na Pyar Hai how, how did you like the actress in the movie and how much excited are you for Gadar 2, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read- Sexy! Here are times actress Manasvi Mamgai raised temperature with her hot looks