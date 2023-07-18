Do you know! Ameesha Patel's parents first said no to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, here is the reason

MUMBAI: Actress Ameesha Patel has been winning the hearts of her fans with her sizzling pictures all over the internet. How can we forget the movies like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Gadar, Humraaz and few others which worked wonders for the actress Ameesha Patel and made her mark in the Hindi film industry.

The actress is now the talk of the town for her upcoming movie Gadar 2 along with Sunny Deol. During an episode of a Talk Show actress Ameesha Patel revealed how initially she had to say no for the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai but later she had done it.

Actress Ameesha Patel revealed that when first time Rakesh Roshan chose Ameesha Patel for the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, the parents of the actress said “she is just 14 let her finish her studies and then we shall see what is to be done.”

Also read- What! This scene from the movie Shool was a complete improvisation by Manoj Bajpai and the performance made everyone cry on set

Few years later when Rakesh Roshan again saw the actress Ameesha Patel at a wedding. The film maker approached the actress and that was the time the actress said yes and in 5 days the shoot of the movie began and she was on the set of the movie.

Indeed it was a treat to watch the actress Ameesha Patel in the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. How did you like the actress in the movie and how excited are you for Gadar 2. Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read- Sexy! Here are times actress Manasvi Mamgai raised temperature with her hot looks