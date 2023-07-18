Do you know! Ameesha Patel's parents first said no to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, here is the reason

Actress Ameesha Patel initially said no for the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, check out the reason
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 14:40
movie_image: 
Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: Actress Ameesha Patel has been winning the hearts of her fans with her sizzling pictures all over the internet. How can we forget the movies like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Gadar, Humraaz and few others which worked wonders for the actress Ameesha Patel and made her mark in the Hindi film industry. 

The actress is now the talk of the town for her upcoming movie Gadar 2 along with Sunny Deol. During an episode of a Talk Show actress Ameesha Patel revealed how initially she had to say no for the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai but later she had done it. 

Actress Ameesha Patel revealed that when first time Rakesh Roshan chose Ameesha Patel for the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, the parents of the actress said “she is just 14 let her finish her studies and then we shall see what is to be done.”

Also read- What! This scene from the movie Shool was a complete improvisation by Manoj Bajpai and the performance made everyone cry on set

Few years later when Rakesh Roshan again saw the actress Ameesha Patel at a wedding. The film maker approached the actress and that was the time the actress said yes and in 5 days the shoot of the movie began and she was on the set of the movie.

Indeed it was a treat to watch the actress Ameesha Patel in the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. How did you like the actress in the movie and how excited are you for Gadar 2. Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read- Sexy! Here are times actress Manasvi Mamgai raised temperature with her hot looks

Ameesha Patel Ameesha patel movies Kaho Na Pyar Hai Gadar 2 AMEESHA PATEL FANS Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 14:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Prerna finally spots Shivank and warns Krish!
MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
WOW! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steals everyone’s heart; netizens call it ‘gem of a song’
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that the music album of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is going to have some of the best...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 2 first runner-up Raja Chaudhary roped in for Dangal’s upcoming show
MUMBAI :TellChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive ! Inder’s truth to drive Angad and Sahiba apart!
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! “This is not a field where everything is served on a platter, one has to work really hard for this..”, Actor Prachi Kadam talks about her journey, her message to other child artists, and more!
MUMBAI: Prachi Kadam is a popular social media influencer turned actor.She is an actress, dancer, fashion model, and...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wow! Fans rally behind Elvish Yadav, and use the trend ‘Elvish Ruling BBOTT2’ to show their love!
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2  began with a bang on the 17th of June streaming on Jio Cinemas Salman Khan being the...
Recent Stories
Ve Kamleya Rocky Aur
WOW! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steals everyone’s heart; netizens call it ‘gem of a song’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ve Kamleya Rocky Aur
WOW! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steals everyone’s heart; netizens call it ‘gem of a song’
Rahul Dev
Exclusive! 1920 Horrors of the Heart actor Rahul Dev says, “I remember Vikram Bhatt telling me that he made 1920 at a point when the industry had sort of written him off”
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! Ranveer Singh Shines as he sings Ve Kamleya for Alia Bhatt, have a look at the video
Ve Kamleya
Beautiful! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani touches the right chords of our hearts
Akshay
What! Did Anil Kapoor take a dig at Akshay Kumar? “Woh paise lete hain main free karta hoon”?
Keerthy Suresh
WOAH! Keerthy Suresh to make her Hindi film debut with Varun Dhawan? Netizens feel she is a wrong choice