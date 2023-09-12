Do you know! Animal actress Tripti Dimri was rumored to be in relation with Anushka Sharma’s brother, here are the pictures

MUMBAI: Actress Tripti Dimri is the current talk of the town, the star who has won hearts with the movie Animal with her character Zoya is getting insane love and great response, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her acting and her sizzling looks over the time and now once again in the movie her sizzling were the talk of the town.

Indeed she is one of the cutest star in industry and now the fans are calling the actress the national crush and showering all the love for her, well let us give us the news that do you know actress Tripti Dimri was rumored to be in relation with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma, yes you heard right, the national actress Tripti Dimri was rumored to be dating Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma and these are the pictures that are getting viral all over the internet.

Indeed these clicks are getting viral all over the internet as there are reports of these two sharing a good relation much before, well there is no confirmation on this, but these pictures are attracting the eyeballs of the fans and already getting love from them.

Indeed this came as an eye opener for everyone and we shall see how true this news is in the coming days. What are your views on these clicks and how did you like her in the movie Animal, do share in the comment section below.

