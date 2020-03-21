Do you know why Shahid Kapoor was chosen to enact Kabir Singh?

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor has proven to be the epitome of versatility and grace with every passing movie. Ever since he made his debut into Bollywood, the lad has entertained us by getting into the skin of different characters and we must applaud him for his performance is jaw dropping.

With movies like Udta Punjab, Rangoon, Kaminey, Jab We Met and Haider in his kitty, he has not only won over the hearts of his fans but also the critics.

Now talking about Kabir Singh, inspite of so much criticism, the movie was loved by one and all. Shahid's performance was also well received. It was director Sandeep Wanga Reddy, the captain of the ship, because of whom the movie came to us. While Arjun Reddy, the original version of the movie was a hit, wonder what X- factor did the director see in Shahid to make him the face of the movie?

Well, it was Shahid's movie Udta Punjab which made Sandeep fall in love with the actor. Sandeep loved Shahid's performance and he decided that Shahid will be his Kabir Singh.

For the uninitiated, Shahid is working hard on his next project titled Jersey.