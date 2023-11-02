Do you think Emraan Hashmi, the 4th villain in spy universe will create a strong mark like the previous baddies?

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 17:38
MUMBAI :Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is the current buzz all over the social media after the successful run of the movie Pathaan which also had a special cameo of Tiger which is played by Salman Khan, the fans are now eagerly looking forward to the movie Tiger 3 which will also have a special cameo by Pathaan which will be played by super star Shahrukh Khan.

No doubt the fans are eagerly looking forward to the coming movie Tiger 3 and to know more in detail about movie. As we  know Emran Khan will be seen playing the villain in this upcoming action thriller. Having said that we all know this is the 4th movie in the Spy universe and villains are one of the major factors playing in the spy movies.

Also read -  It is going to be Ajay Devgn versus Ayushman Khurana on June 2023, Read more

Previously we have seen actor Sajjad Delafrooz playing the main villain in the movie Tiger Zinda Hai which has indeed made a strong mark, later we have seen Tiger Shroff playing the main villain in the movie War which was very well appreciated by the fans and audience and now recently in the movie Pathaan John Abraham is getting some fantastic response from the fans.

Taking this ahead Emran Hashmi is the 4th villain in this installment of Spy universe and what do you think will he able to create a strong mark with his negative character which these actors have done, what do you think do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

also read - Salman Khan has romanced many young actresses; here’s a look at the age gap between him and his heroines

