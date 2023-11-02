Do you think Emraan Hashmi, the 4th villain in the spy universe, will create a strong mark like the previous baddies?

MUMBAI :The upcoming ‘Tiger 3’ is the current buzz all over social media after the successful run of the movie ‘Pathaan’, which also had a special cameo by Tiger played by Salman Khan. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to the movie ‘Tiger 3’ which will also have a special cameo appearance by Pathaan, played by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.



No doubt, fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie - Tiger 3, and to find out more in detail about the movie. As we all know, Emraan Khan will be seen playing the villain in this upcoming action thriller. This is the 4th movie in the Spy universe and villains are one of the major factors playing in the spy movies.

Previously, we saw actor Sajjad Delafrooz playing the main villain in the movie Tiger Zinda Hai, which has indeed made a strong mark. We later saw Tiger Shroff playing the main villain in the movie ‘War’, which was very well received by the fans and audience. Now recently, in the movie Pathaan, John Abraham has been getting some fantastic responses from the fans as the villain.

Taking this ahead, Emraan Hashmi will be the 4th villain in this instalment of the Spy universe. What do you think, will he be able to create a strong mark with his negative character? Do let us know in the comments section below.

