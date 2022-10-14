Doctor G Review! This Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is down with a severe case of being A Good concept, suffering from Bad Execution

MUMBAI: Ayushman Khurana, an actor who is also known as the content king of Bollywood is back with another out-of-the-box film with Doctor G which is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. This movie is based on another Taboo subject and also has Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, Sheeba Chaddha along with the actor.

Ever since the trailer of the movie was out, the fans were very excited as the actor was back with an amazing concept, something very different but we wish we could say the same thing about the movie. Check out the complete review of the movie:

The premise of the movie deals with Dr. Uday, played by Ayushman Khurrana who wants to pursue his career in Orthopaedics but somehow he lands up with gynecology. The first half of the movie deals with how the actor struggles with the course of gynaecology and struggles to change streams from gynecology to Ortho.

The second half of the movie does not deal with this subject and ends up getting deviated from topic and the subject of the movie.

The screenplay of the movie is weak. There are many dull moments in between which will definitely make you bored. Also the direction given by Anubhuti Kashyap is strictly average. The movie falls flat at many places and there are many plotholes in the movie. A very big drawback of the movie is the weak execution.

Talking about the performance, Ayushman Khurrana leads the show, and indeed we are going to see the actor playing something different in the movie and his performance is one of the high points of the movie. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh is totally average on her part.



Another name which shines is Sheeba Chadda. She will definitely make you laugh whenever she appaears on screen. Shefali Shah has a strong screen presence and she was brilliant on her part.

Talking about the positive points of the movie, it has to be the concept and the subject which are novel. The social stigma is attached to male doctors who attempt gynaecology and females are often uncomfortable getting treated by them.

There are many one liners and small comedic punches which will definitely make you smile and laugh.

Talking about the negative point of the movie, it has to be the execution as mentioned earlier. The concept is good but the execution is very bad. The writing of the movie is very slow which makes the movie look dull and which may let your interest fall.

There are many scenes which were not at all required for the growth of the movie and the scenes between Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khuranna look forced. A major drawback of the movie is the lack of use of a talented actress like Shefali Shah. She could have added so much more to the film.

Well having all these points, the movie Doctor G is yet another good concept driven movie of Ayushmann Khurrana but with many loopholes. But this one cannot be missed for some great performances.

Team TellyChakkar goes for 2/5 for Doctor G.

If you have seen the movie do share your reviews in the comment section below.

