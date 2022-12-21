Does Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus have a good buzz to take a bumper opening? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

MUMBAI :Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma is all set to release on 23rd December 2022. 2022 has not been a great year for Bollywood when it comes to box office, and everyone is expecting that the film will end the year with a bang.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer and film business expert Girish Johar and spoke to him about the buzz of Cirkus, opening day collection and more…

What kind of buzz Cirkus has?

The trailer and the promotions have not been getting that attraction which Rohit Shetty’s previous films had. Maybe they are underplaying it, so once the film releases, people will get the surprise. The advance booking is also below compared to Rohit’s last few films.

Avatar 2 has been doing very well at the box office. Will the Hollywood film become a hurdle for Cirkus?

Avatar 2 is doing very well, even on Monday and Tuesday, the film collected in double digit. Both the films can survive but the content has to be good. The audience is not ready to watch anything that’s mediocre. Even the box office notions are broken, people are paying a high price for Avatar 2.

Can we predict the first day collection of Cirkus?

One cannot predict the exact amount. But, with the kind of buzz it has I will be happy if it opens in the range of Rs. 12-15 crore, and then it depends on the content that how it will grow further.

