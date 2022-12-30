“Does she have any fans today?” netizens trolls Ameesha Patel on this late is video

MUMBAI: No doubt the fans are looking forward to see actress Ameesha Patel on the big screen, indeed it's been a while since we have seen the actress on the big screen. We have often seen the actress raising the temperature all over the internet with her hot pictures.

And now this latest video of the actress Ameesha Patel is getting viral as she was seen meeting a fan, who was very excited meeting the actress. No doubt we can see the girl in the video is super excited to meet her favourite Ameesha Patel and also the actress. The fans are not keeping calm but they are loving this cute fan moment, but there are a few set of people who are not happy with this video and are trolling the actress Ameesha Patel for different reasons.

As we can see these comments, many people are addressing the actress Ameesha Patel very old and saying that she is looking completely different and she is looking very old, whereas many people are saying that does the actress have any fan today?.

What are your views on this lovely fan movement with the actress Ameesha Patel and these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

