Doing 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' wasn't a tough decision for Pankaj Tripathi

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi is set to charm the audience once again with con-heist entertainer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. He will be seen playing the role of 'Jatayu Singh', a cunning cop who hatches a plan to pit the two pairs of con-artistes against each other.

For Pankaj, choosing to do 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' was a very easy decision to make given the script was heavily loaded with humour and entertainment.

Commenting on how he became a part of the project, the actor revealed, "I'm actually always looking for interesting characters to play on screen and when YRF approached me with 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', it was something I was looking for in a film".

"I wanted to do a good comedy, a light-hearted script that will entertain audiences across every age group of our country. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is that script. Coming out of the pandemic, people want to be entertained to the fullest when they go to a theatre and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will deliver on this promise in a big way", he added.

Shedding light on his character, Pankaj said, "It's a hilarious script and my character of Jatayu Singh popped out as a super intelligent yet shrewd cop who pits the two sets of con-artistes against each other. It was a no-brainer for me to do this film and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience."

YRF's family entertainer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', is the sequel to the highly successful 2005 film 'Bunty Aur Babli'. The film directed by Varun V. Sharma is set to release worldwide on November 19.

