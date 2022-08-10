'Doing an out-an-out action film is something I wanted to do,' says Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'Bloody Daddy' is set to release on OTT on June 9. He said that doing an out-an-out action film was something he had been wanting to do.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 15:00
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'Bloody Daddy' is set to release on OTT on June 9. He said that doing an out-an-out action film was something he had been wanting to do.

Speaking about his unconventional role, Shahid said: "Doing an out-an-out action film was something I have been wanting to do but I was waiting for the right one to come my way. When Ali came to me with this project, I knew this was it! It's high octane, its action packed, it's thrilling, it's intense, created especially for a digital first audience."

"Ali is a true master when it comes to this style of films, and it's been very enriching for me to partner with him on this. We really love what we have created together and are bloody excited to see the audience reaction now."

The film will exclusively stream on JioCinema. The platform unveiled the action-packed trailer of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial at a grand event in Mumbai, in the presence of Shahid Kapoor and the director ahead of its release.

Ali Abbas Zafar said: "We see a lot of dark crime thrillers in the west, but hardly any in India that are made at that level and intensity. 'Bloody Daddy' breaks all stereotypes right from Shahid's transformation into a 'killing machine' to being one of the first direct to OTT films to be created at this grand scale! 'Bloody Daddy' is a hard-hitting out and out dark action thriller that promises raw and real action."

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, Gaurav Bose, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the Bloody avatar of Shahid will be accompanied by an equally talented cast of Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles.

Bloody Daddy unravels the story of Sumair (played by Shahid Kapoor) as he faces off against Gurugram's white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops - all during one fateful night. In the midst of a post-COVID party apocalypse, this embattled man embraces a precarious new normal and will stop at nothing to save the one relationship that truly matters to him.

The action-packed extravaganza is a Jio Studios, AAZ Films & Offside Entertainment production in association with Vermilion World and written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Basu.

SOURCE: IANS

Shahid Kapoor Bloody Daddy JioCinema Jyoti Deshpande Sunir Kheterpal Gaurav Bose Himanshu Kishan Mehra Ali Abbas Zafar Diana Penty Sanjay Kapoor Ronit Roy Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
When Kajol shot a song for 'Fanaa' in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!
MUMBAI :Actress Kajol, whose film 'Fanaa' recently completed 17 years, recalled her experience of shooting the film in...
Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' promo has Ashneer Grover, shows Gang Leaders' tiff
MUMBAI : The makers of reality adventure show 'MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' released a new promo recently. The promo...
Anurag Kashyap says 'Gangs of Wasseypur' is the 'bane of my life'
MUMBAI :The audience may love Anurag Kashyap's two-part magnum opus 'Gangs of Wasseypur' but Anurag, the poster boy of...
From Inside Edge, Cover Drive to Selection Day; 5 Engaging Cricket-based Series to Satiate Your Cricket Cravings Before the Big IPL 2023 Finale!
MUMBAI: Cricket Fever Intensifies: Top 5 Series to Amp Up Your IPL 2023 Final AnticipationWith the anticipation...
Pandya Store: Exposed! Krish finds out about Shweta's fake pregnancy
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
'Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' promo has Ashneer Grover, shows Gang Leaders' tiff
MUMBAI: The makers of reality adventure show 'MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' released a new promo recently. The promo...
Recent Stories
nd it was scrapped
When Kajol shot a song for 'Fanaa' in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!
Latest Video
Related Stories
nd it was scrapped
When Kajol shot a song for 'Fanaa' in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!
Gulshan Devaiah
Gulshan Devaiah reacts on Nawaz's depression comment: 'Dhritarashtra, Gandhari syndrome'
Anubha
Exclusive! “The USP of the movie is that it is a complete family entertainer” - Anubha Fatehpura on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Naseeruddin Shah was Rasika Dugal's
When Naseeruddin Shah was Rasika Dugal's teacher at FTII, Pune
Rosshan Andrrews
Shahid Kapoor to lead action thriller helmed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews
Abhishek
Abhishek Banerjee's 'Sex, Likes & Stories' exposes how social media 'consumes' users