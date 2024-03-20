Don 3: Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani starrer postponed

MUMBAI :Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down. Ranveer has given us some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, among others.

Also Read-Shocking! Ranveer Singh is getting massively trolled for his recent public appearance; netizens say 'finally nange uncle ke pass Kapde Aa Gaye'

Everyone was left shocked after Ranveer Singh was announced as the next Don in the film’s 3rd instalment. Recently Farhan Akhtar had announced a new project where he would play the lead. Meanwhile his film Don 3 seems to be struggling to zero in on the antagonist. While Emraan was said to be playing the villain, the actor has refuted the claims.

Don 3, which also stars Kiara Advani, was earlier said to be going on floors in August but looks like that might not happen. As per an insider, the film has been postponed till the end of 2024.

Don and Don 2 starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles.

Also Read-Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- MissMalini