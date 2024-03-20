Don 3: Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani starrer postponed

Ranveer has given us some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, among others.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 16:37
movie_image: 
Don 3

MUMBAI :Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down. Ranveer has given us some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, among others.

Also Read-Shocking! Ranveer Singh is getting massively trolled for his recent public appearance; netizens say 'finally nange uncle ke pass Kapde Aa Gaye'

Everyone was left shocked after Ranveer Singh was announced as the next Don in the film’s 3rd instalment. Recently Farhan Akhtar had announced a new project where he would play the lead. Meanwhile his film Don 3 seems to be struggling to zero in on the antagonist. While Emraan was said to be playing the villain, the actor has refuted the claims. 

Don 3, which also stars Kiara Advani, was earlier said to be going on floors in August but looks like that might not happen. As per an insider, the film has been postponed till the end of 2024.

Don and Don 2 starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. 

Also Read-Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- MissMalini 

 

 

 

 

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Farhan Akhtar Don 3 SRK Gully Boy Cirkus Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 16:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aankh Micholi: Preetika Chauhan aka Shivani celebrates her birthday on the sets
MUMBAI : Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba Spoiler: Kavya and Adhiraj deliver Alka's kid on the road
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Crew: Fan fiction! Netizens predicts the storyline of Tabu, Kareena and Kriti Sanon starrer
MUMBAI : Movie Crew has been grabbing the attention ever since the teaser was out, the movie that has great names like...
Govinda renews his wedding vows with wife Sunita on COLORS’ Dance Deewane!
MUMBAI : Spreading the dance fever across the country, COLORS' 'Dance Deewane' sets the stage to pay tribute to none...
Netizens raise their voice for Fatima Sana Shaikh! Says, "How she has gone unnoticed is a puzzle! "
MUMBAI : Her performance on the screen speaks volumes of her versatility. Fatima Sana Shaikh is an actress who has been...
Ankita Lokhande Receives Praises From Television Czarina Ektaa. R. Kapoor For Her Performance In ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’
MUMBAI : After moving fans with the portrayal of Yamunabai in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’s trailer, actress Ankita...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon
Crew: Fan fiction! Netizens predicts the storyline of Tabu, Kareena and Kriti Sanon starrer
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kriti Sanon
Crew: Fan fiction! Netizens predicts the storyline of Tabu, Kareena and Kriti Sanon starrer
Anurag Basu
Netizens raise their voice for Fatima Sana Shaikh! Says, "How she has gone unnoticed is a puzzle! "
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande Receives Praises From Television Czarina Ektaa. R. Kapoor For Her Performance In ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seeks blessings at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Samantha Ruth
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya appeared on stage together for the first time since divorce
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli concludes a day shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Yaganti Temple! Says, 'something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing "