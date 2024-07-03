Don 3: Ranveer Singh’s look from the movie revealed?

There is a video of the actor Ranveer Singh getting viral all over the internet where he is performance in his new look, netizens are saying this new look is for the movie Don 3
MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his power packed performances and some great fashion sense, he is indeed one of the most loved and popular names we have in today's time. And now as we all know the actor will be seen as the new Don in the upcoming movie Don 3 replacing superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier we have seen the title announcement of the movie Don 3 where we see actor Ranveer Singh as the new Don, well the casting of the actor Ranveer Singh was the debate all over the internet. Having said that, there is a new video of the actor Ranveer Singh getting viral all over the internet where he was seen performing at an event in his new look, and now the fans all over are saying this is the new look of the actor for his movie Don 3.

This is a video where the actor Ranveer Singh was seen performing at the pre wedding function of the Ambanis and we can see the actor in a complete different and new look, there are many comments all over the internet where the fans are saying this new look of the actor is the Don look for Don 3.

This video has grabbed the attention of the fans all over the internet and many people have already believed that this is a new look of the actor as the New Don, what are your views on this new look of the actor Ranveer Singh and are you excited to see the actor Ranveer Singh as the new Don in Don 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

