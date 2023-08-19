Don 3: Really! Not Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon to play lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial?

MUMBAI: In 1978, Amitabh Bachchan starred in a movie titled Don. The actor’s performance in it was amazing, and it became an iconic role. Many years later, in 2006, Farhan Akhtar decided to remake Don with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film did well at the box office and the industry got its new Don. In 2011, Farhan and Shah Rukh Khan once again teamed up for a movie titled Don 2. It was a fresh script, and though received a mixed response from critics and audiences, it did well at the ticket windows.

Also Read- Must Read! Ranveer Singh on doing Don 3, “I hope the audience gives me a chance”

Now, in the 3rd installment not SRK but Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the lead. There were reports that Kiara Advani would play the lead, but now something tells us Kriti might be the lead. A video of the Adipurush actress meeting Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment has gone viral. There are now speculations that she might be the new leading lady in the film.

There is however no confirmation on the news yet as to who is the female lead of the film.

Check out the netizen’s reaction to the video;

WOAH! Kriti Sanon to play Meena Kumari in the legendary actress’ biopic? Netizens are not happy with her casting

Also Read- WOAH! Kriti Sanon to play Meena Kumari in the legendary actress’ biopic? Netizens are not happy with her casting

Check out the video here;

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife