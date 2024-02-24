Don 3: Woah! Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to star in high budget thriller

Reports suggest that the upcoming film Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, will be made on a massive budget of Rs 275 crores, aiming to establish the franchise as a global thriller.
MUMBAI: Recent reports indicate that the highly anticipated Don 3, featuring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, will be produced with a whopping budget of Rs 275 crores. Ranveer Singh is set to portray the iconic character of Don, originally played by Shah Rukh Khan in the previous installments of the franchise.

With Kiara Advani joining the cast as the female lead, expectations are high for the film to continue the legacy of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The third installment of Don is envisioned by director Farhan Akhtar as a global thriller, aiming to compete not only with Indian action films but also on an international scale.

According to a source close to the production, Farhan Akhtar intends to elevate Don 3 to a global standard of action thrillers. The film's budget reflects this ambition, as it is set to rival major spy franchises. Additionally, Don 3 will distinguish itself with its protagonist, who will have shades of negative elements, adding depth to the character dynamics.

Last year, Farhan Akhtar surprised fans by dropping a teaser confirming Ranveer Singh as the new Don, replacing Shah Rukh Khan. The teaser hinted at a fresh approach to the franchise, with Ranveer's voiceover adding intrigue to the narrative.

In an interview, Farhan addressed the backlash received for replacing SRK in Don 3, expressing his excitement for the project and praising Ranveer Singh's suitability for the role. He compared the situation to when Shah Rukh Khan took over from Amitabh Bachchan in the franchise, highlighting the cyclic nature of casting changes in the film industry.

Don 3, with its impressive budget and stellar cast, promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience, blending action, drama, and global appeal. The film is eagerly awaited by fans, and its release is anticipated to make a significant impact in the world of Indian cinema.

