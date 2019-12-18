Don’t compare Street Dancer 3D with Step Up series: Remo D'souza

MUMBAI: After enthralling the audience with ‘ABCD 2’, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to take the franchise forward with director Remo D’Souza’s ‘Street Dancer 3D’.After much anticipation, the makers launched the trailer of the film on Wednesday afternoon, proving that it will be nothing short of a dance extravaganza, in 3D. We much say that the trailer sure lives up to all the hype of it being the biggest dance film Indian cinema has ever seen.Now during the trailer launch, the director of the movie Remo D'souza was asked about the film's comparison with Step Up, to which the director said that it’s different from Step Up as this movie has a story. It’s not only about dance, but it also focuses on the Indo–Pakistan relationship and you will get to see the legendary Prabhu Deva in a different avatar.Well, the movie is slated to release on 24th January 2020.