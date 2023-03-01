“Dono Maa Bete new year mana ke aagaye” - netizens troll Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as they return from their celebration

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are getting some negative comments as they were seen at the airport returning from their New Year celebration vacation. Check out the comments below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:34
movie_image: 
“Dono Maa Bete New Year Mana ke aagaye” netizens trolls Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as they came back from the celebration

MUMBAI : Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are undoubtedly one of the most loved Bollywood couples. We have seen some beautiful pictures and posts coming from the couple that are indeed setting the internet on fire, and are giving us some major couple goals.

 

We have often seen the couple getting papped around the city attending various events. This recent video of the couple is going viral all over the internet, as they were seen returning from their New Year celebration. The reason these videos are going viral is because they are getting some negative and unhealthy comments regarding their pairing.

 

ALSO READ –  Teaser of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh impresses audiences; netizens say, “ Kahani me dam hai” 


Check out the comments below

 

They both are definitely looking very beautiful together and the fans are not able to stay calm, but are showering lots of love to them. But there are some people who are trolling the couple. As we can see in these comments below, many people are calling them a ‘mother and son duo’. They are saying ‘Maa Bete New Year mana kar aa gaye’. Whereas many people are also calling them as Dadi and Pota (grandmother and grandson).

What are your views on couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor? What are your views on these comments? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ –  Katrina Kaif has got a new doppelganger, take a look

Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor ARJUN KAPOOR TROLLED MALLA Bollywood couple Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Ayaan and his mother have a heart to heart, he assures Savita that he understands his priorities
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Faltu. Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood...
Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Rajjo is happy with Arjun’s surprise, they both dance together
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Niharika joins the honeymoon, claims Arjun loves Rajjo deeply
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Ayaan and Savita recollect their past, Ayaan promises to fulfil his duties towards Tanisha
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Faltu. Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood...
Pranali Rathod shares an amazing throwback from THIS show
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. In...
Recent Stories
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will you excited for t
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will you excited for the film

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will you excited for t
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will you excited for the film
Is Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma a couple? Here are some deets…
Is Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma a couple? Here are some deets…
Seen the party pictures Nysa Devgan and now check out the times the starkid has raised temperature with her hot looks
Seen the party pictures of Nysa Devgan? Now check out the times that the star kid has raised the temperature with her hot looks
Meet Malika Agnihotri, daughter of Vivek Agnihotri who is raising the temperature with her hot bikini pictures
Meet Malika Agnihotri, daughter of Vivek Agnihotri who is raising the temperature with her hot bikini pictures
“This is called power of nepotism” netiozens trolled Shanaya Kapoor as see bags the movie Screw Dheela
“This is called power of nepotism” - netizens troll Shanaya Kapoor for bagging the movie ‘Screw Dheela’
Ahsaas Channa says, “I don’t want to be a part of a film just to be there” – Exclusive 
Ahsaas Channa says, “I don’t want to be a part of a film just to be there” – Exclusive 