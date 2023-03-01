“Dono Maa Bete new year mana ke aagaye” - netizens troll Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as they return from their celebration

MUMBAI : Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are undoubtedly one of the most loved Bollywood couples. We have seen some beautiful pictures and posts coming from the couple that are indeed setting the internet on fire, and are giving us some major couple goals.

We have often seen the couple getting papped around the city attending various events. This recent video of the couple is going viral all over the internet, as they were seen returning from their New Year celebration. The reason these videos are going viral is because they are getting some negative and unhealthy comments regarding their pairing.

ALSO READ – Teaser of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh impresses audiences; netizens say, “ Kahani me dam hai”



Check out the comments below

They both are definitely looking very beautiful together and the fans are not able to stay calm, but are showering lots of love to them. But there are some people who are trolling the couple. As we can see in these comments below, many people are calling them a ‘mother and son duo’. They are saying ‘Maa Bete New Year mana kar aa gaye’. Whereas many people are also calling them as Dadi and Pota (grandmother and grandson).

What are your views on couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor? What are your views on these comments? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ – Katrina Kaif has got a new doppelganger, take a look