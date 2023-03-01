“Dono Maa Bete New Year Mana ke aagaye” netizens trolls Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as they came back from the celebration

MUMBAI :Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora and no doubt one of the most loved Bollywood couples. We have seen some beautiful pictures and posts which are coming from the side of the couple which are indeed setting the internet on fire and are giving some major couple goals.

nbsp;We have often seen the couple getting papped and clicked around the city for the different events and this latest video of the couple is getting viral all over the internet as they were coming back from their New Year celebration, the reason this videos getting viral is because they both are getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to their pairing.

ALSO READ – Teaser of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh impresses audiences; netizens say, “ Kahani me dam hai”



Check out the comments below

No doubt they both are looking beautiful together, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love, but there are few people who are trolling the couple, and as we can see these comments many people are addressing them as mother and son duo, and are saying that ‘Maa Bete New Year mana kar aa”, whereas many people are calling them as Dadi and Pota (grandmother and grandson).

What are your views on this couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor and also on these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Katrina Kaif has got a new doppelganger, take a look