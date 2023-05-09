Dono Trailer Launch Is A Classic Rajshri Family Celebration As Avnish Barjatya, Rajveer Deol, & Paloma Step Foot Into The Industry

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol's son Rajveer & Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma are all set to make their acting debut with Avnish S. Barjatya who makes his directorial debut with Dono. The teaser and the music album of the film was are very well received by the fans. With the teaser and the song already making Rajveer-Paloma a hit couple, fans witnessed the trailer of this modern day story of romance, relationships, heartbreaks and closure.

The launch event in Mumbai was rather grand and lived up to the feel and thought of a Rajshri film event. Families of all three debutants came together to remember their careers in nostalgia and power their next generation with love and blessings for their very first cinema and media debut.

While Dharamji graced the screen digitally, with his very special byte for Rajveer, Paloma and Avnish. He also remembered his association with Rajshri Productions on a film titled – Jeewan Mrityu that released 53 years back and complete 100 weeks in theatres. Along with Dharamji, the OG producers of Rajshri – Kamal Kumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya graced the stage. They were soon joined by Suuny Deol and Poonam Dhillon who walked to the stage on the title track of their very first film playing in the background – Soni Mahiwal. Soon they were joined by veteran director Sooraj R. Barjatya and eminent producer Ashok Thakeria. The familes then came together to flag off the trailer and present their kids first time to the world of cinema and it’s people.

Rooting for Paloma and Rajveer, their loved ones were also present. Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon expressed their feelings on this huge moment.

Sunny said, "I always speak from my heart, and today I told Rajveer also to do so. I am very proud of what Avnish has done in bringing today's relationships to the screen. Its a film for the youngsters, and I can vouch for it."

Poonam also added, "When I saw Rajveer and Paloma on screen, I didn't feel like they are newcomers at all. They have done a great job, look so confident. The credit goes to Avnish, for bringing out wonderful work from them. The whole film is made with so much love, I would thank Soorajji for looking after our bacchas."

Rajveer and Paloma too seemed overwhelmed with the way their debut was celebrated. Their entry on stage with Dono title track playing truly looked straight out of a fairytale. Rajveer shared, "I feel very cofident as well as nervous with dad being here. I feel very blessed to be a part of this film. Avnish was writing the script for about 4 years. So I had immense trust and faith in him."

An emotional Paloma added, "We have been looking forward to this moment for quite some time now. Avnish, Rajveer, and I have worked very hard so I hope everyone likes the film."

Avnish also shared, "I wanted to make a film with all my heart, getting a stage like this is nothing more than what I could have asked for. Dono is about the complications love can give, and also the strengths."

Cheering for his son, Avnish, Sooraj Barjatya also said, "Today, my son is here as a director. I always thought he would become a CA, one day he came to me and said he wants to direct. I remained quiet that time. I am so happy, that with this film he has had his own voice. I only have gratitude for the legacy being carried forward. I just wanted Avnish to make his film keeping the Rajshri audience in mind. We are all nervous parents today, all our blessings to the kids."

Rajshri Productions is in it’s 76th year of establishment and Dono is Rajshri’s celebration film! The oldest production house in the county, forwards its legacy as the family’s fourth generation takes the baton for a long run. Rajshri has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed By - Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Dono will be in a theatre near you on 5th October.