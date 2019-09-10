Don't be product of a product: Akshay campaigns against supplements

National Award-winner Akshay Kumar, who celebrates his birthday on September 9, has campaigned against the use of supplements for body-building and urged everyone to be a true to the body. Akshay shared a black and white photograph of himself, flaunting a well-chiselled body, on his birthday.

"We Are What We Eat... Be a Product of Mother Nature... Don't be a product of a product. Anti supplements. Be True to your body and it will carry you in ways you only dreamed of at this age...trust me, I'm a father of two. Take care, one life, get it right," he captioned the picture. On the work front, Akshay, who turned 52 on Monday, will be seen in films like "Sooryavanshi", "Laxmmi Bomb", "Housefull 4", "Bachchan Panday" and the recently announced "Prithviraj". Source: IANS