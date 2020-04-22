News

Don't let your ignorance be strengthened by arrogance: Was Zaira Wasim's tweet aimed at Babita Phogat? Fans seem to think so

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Babita Phogat has been embroiled in controversy after her strong stance against the Tablighi Jamaat incident. Responding to the uproar her tweets created, in a video message, she stated that she was no Zaira Wasim to sit home fearing threats.

Interestingly, Zaira, who played a young Geeta Phogat, Babita’s elder sister in the Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’, put out a tweet that fans seem to think, was directed at Babita.

In her tweet following the incident, Zaira put out some wise words that read, 'Don’t let your ignorance be strengthened by your arrogance. When you seek the truth, seek it with humility.'

While the post could have been just another motivational one, fans took to the comments section to guess who it was about. While some lauded the former actress for the wise words, others made the most of it and tweeted, 'The irony is how @ZairaWasimmm showed the face of @BabitaPhogat and how it turned out to be.'

Have a look.

