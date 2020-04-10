News

A dose of humour amidst the quarantine, Sanjay Dutt's classic ‘Munna Bhai MBBS' becomes favourite for memes!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 05:27 PM

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt has given one of the best classic films of all times. The actor has aced all the roles- a hero, a villain, an action master and some best of comedy that we can relate to even today.  However, Sanjay Dutt's classic film 'Munna Bhai MBBS' becomes a wide favourite for everyone to create memes and oh god, they are hilarious! 

Some of our favourite picks are: 

"Thread on Coronavirus ft. Munna Bhai MBBS 
#coronavirus #LockdownIndia21days #lockdown #thread #COVID19 #lockdownmemes #munnabhaimbbs"

"When Someone Asks You About Lockdown" 

"Modiji - Don't Move on Street . Stay at Home for 21 Days

*Le illiterate People - *"

"Every People Around The World To The Doctor, Police and Social Workers"

https://twitter.com/desihumourr/status/1247326977129840642?s=08

"Every Desi Uncle and Aunty To WhatsApp Rightnow"

These memes are hilarious and highly relatable. The fact that in some, the original dialogues have been added in the memes makes it even more interesting! The expressions and the stills from the movie are perfect for the same.

These cult classic films of Sanjay Dutt are keeping everyone entertained even in this lockdown and we cannot agree more. The actor has an apt expression along with a dialogue for every mood.

The actor is still going strong as he has a busy year set for him with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 in his pipeline.

Tags KGF: Chapter 2 Sanjay Dutt Shamshera Bhuj: The Pride Of India Torbaaz Sadak 2 Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here