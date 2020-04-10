A dose of humour amidst the quarantine, Sanjay Dutt's classic ‘Munna Bhai MBBS' becomes favourite for memes!

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt has given one of the best classic films of all times. The actor has aced all the roles- a hero, a villain, an action master and some best of comedy that we can relate to even today. However, Sanjay Dutt's classic film 'Munna Bhai MBBS' becomes a wide favourite for everyone to create memes and oh god, they are hilarious!

Some of our favourite picks are:

"Thread on Coronavirus ft. Munna Bhai MBBS

#coronavirus #LockdownIndia21days #lockdown #thread #COVID19 #lockdownmemes #munnabhaimbbs"

"When Someone Asks You About Lockdown"

*Mean While China To Whole World* pic.twitter.com/Yf10meh3MF — DESI HUMOURR (@desihumourr) April 7, 2020

"Modiji - Don't Move on Street . Stay at Home for 21 Days

*Le illiterate People - *"

*Police After Getting Order From Our Munna Bhai* pic.twitter.com/YhYkmzh0TC — DESI HUMOURR (@desihumourr) April 7, 2020

"Every People Around The World To The Doctor, Police and Social Workers"

"Every Desi Uncle and Aunty To WhatsApp Rightnow"

These memes are hilarious and highly relatable. The fact that in some, the original dialogues have been added in the memes makes it even more interesting! The expressions and the stills from the movie are perfect for the same.

These cult classic films of Sanjay Dutt are keeping everyone entertained even in this lockdown and we cannot agree more. The actor has an apt expression along with a dialogue for every mood.

The actor is still going strong as he has a busy year set for him with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 in his pipeline.