News

Dostana 2: Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya’s fun time as they prep for the film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Oct 2019 06:11 PM

MUMBAI: Dostana 2 is one of the much-awaited films. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya in the lead roles. 

Colin D'cunha is directing the upcoming film. The director took to his social media handle and shared a photo of the trio Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor prepping for the movie. In the photo, the trio can be seen goofing around. 

Take a look below:


 
Dostana 2 is a sequel to the 2008 film Dostana which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The film is all set to release in 2020.

Tags > Dostana 2, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya, Colin D'cunha, Dostana, Tarun Mansukhani, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
22 Oct 2019 06:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BB13 Nomination Special | Who will get nominated this week amongst the guys?
BB13 Nomination Special | Who will get nominated... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Cast of Sand Ki Aankh and Made in China on The...

Cast of Sand Ki Aankh and Made in China on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Hrithik Roshan
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal

past seven days