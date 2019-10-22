Dostana 2: Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya’s fun time as they prep for the film

MUMBAI: Dostana 2 is one of the much-awaited films. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya in the lead roles.



Colin D'cunha is directing the upcoming film. The director took to his social media handle and shared a photo of the trio Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor prepping for the movie. In the photo, the trio can be seen goofing around.



Take a look below:





Dostana 2 is a sequel to the 2008 film Dostana which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The film is all set to release in 2020.