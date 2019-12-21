News

Dostana 2 second schedule starts in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, who will share screen space in the upcoming film Dostana 2, have now wrapped up the shooting schedule in Punjab, after some major and long night shoots. Kartik documented the last day with the cast and crew of the film and shared a few pictures on social media.

The second schedule of the movie to start in Mumbai today. Dostana 2, ever since it has been announced, has been one of the most anticipated films of next year. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya, who makes his debut with this comedy

For the uninitiated, Dostana 2 happens to be another homosexual story from the ovens of Bollywood. We already made Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Aligarh, and Kapoor and Sons.

And 2020 is already giving us the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. But the story is completely different from what you think. Janhvi Kapoor plays Aaryan's sibling and he happens to be in love with Lakshya.

The first part had crackling chemistry between Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, which made Dostana what it is today. The makers have a tall order to live up to.

