Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 14: Oh No! Ayushmann Khurrana’s film earns only 1 crore amid Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan craze

According to a Sacnilk.com report, Dream Girl 2's day 14 box office take in India was predicted to be Rs 1 crore net. While this was happening, Jawan made an estimated 75 crore on the same day.
Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: Dream Girl 2 made a successful debut at the domestic box office last month starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. But with Jawan's Thursday release, the movie's box office performance appears to have suffered. According to a Sacnilk.com report, Dream Girl 2's day 14 box office take in India was predicted to be Rs 1 crore nett. While this was happening, Jawan made an estimated 75 crore on the same day.

Also read:Exclusive! Ananya Panday on joining the cast of Dream Girl 2, “Nushrratt was amazing in the first one, I loved her work”

According to the Sacnilk.com report, Dream Girl 2 made less than half as much on Thursday, or Rs 1 crore net, as compared to the roughly Rs 2.7 crore it made on Wednesday. Early estimates provided by the web indicate that the movie has so far made Rs 95.69 crore net in India.

On August 25, the first day of release in India, Dream Girl 2 brought in Rs 10.69 crore nett. The movie made Rs 67 crore in its opening week. Dream Girl 2 crossed the global gross collecting threshold of 100 crore earlier this week.

The popular 2019 movie Dream Girl has a follow-up called Dream Girl 2. In order to make quick money, the main character, Ayushmann Khurrana, uses his feminine alter persona Pooja. His objective is to wed Pari Srivastava, who is portrayed by Ananya Panday. In addition to these actors, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Asrani also appear in Dream Girl 2.

Raaj Shaandilyaa directed Dream Girl 2, which Ekta and Shobha Kapoor produced through their company Balaji Motion Pictures. Ekta Kapoor recently hosted a Dream Girl 2 success party in Mumbai.

Ayushmann Khurrana, the main actor in the movie, was accompanied by his wife, the director Tahira Kashyap. In the meantime, Bhavana and Chunky Panday, Ananya's parents, joined her. Ananya was wearing scarlet attire, while Ayushmann was dressed in a black suit.

Anil Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Neelam Kothari, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani were among the famous people who attended the celebration.

Also read: Dream Girl 2 review! Ayushmann Khurrana takes us on a roller coaster ride filled with laughter, love and confusion

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Hindustan times

