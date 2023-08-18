Dream Girl 2 review! Ayushmann Khurrana takes us on a roller coaster ride filled with laughter, love and confusion

MUMBAI: Dream Girl 2 is one of the most awaited movies of the year and the sequel to 2019 comedy drama has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience. The trailer got a big thumbs up.

The movie directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa has great bunch of talents like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

Today, finally the movie has hit the big screens and here's the complete review.

The premise of the movie begins with Karam, played by Ayushmann Khurrana who is in madly love with Pari, played by Ananya Panday. Now, to marry her, he needs to have certain amount of money in his account as per the condition of Pari's father. This leads to hilarious events in the life of Karam that takes to a roller coaster ride filled with lot of confusions.

The screenplay of the movie is fast paced and strong. There are no moments of boredom or distraction. The direction given by Raaj Shaandilyaa is amazing and once again, he has done justice to the sequel.

Speaking about the performances, it is out and out Ayushmann Khurrana show indeed. Once proved his versatility as an actor, he has won hearts again this time, by looking super sexy as Pooja. The actor has indeed carried the entire movie on his shoulder. Ananya Panday on the other hand, looked beautiful and had a few major scenes. Paresh Rawal has a few one liners that will definitely make you laugh. Annu Kapoor is also hilarious at a few portions and hence, will remind you of Shaukeens. Rajpal Yadav has once again manged to grab attention with his witty dialogues. On the other hand, Vijay Raaz, Asrani and Abhishek Banerjee will surely make a mark in your heart. Special mention to actor Manjot Singh, who will surely make you laugh of loud with his comic timings. Actress Seema Pahwa will also be seen grabbing your attention with her comic timing.

Talking about the positive points of the movie, hands down it has to be the dialogues. They are hilarious, especially the one liners and the trending jokes that have been used are mind blowing. Also, it has to be the strong performances coming from every single actor in the movie. Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja looked stunning and solo dance performances of Pooja is the cherry on the cake. The pace of the movie is fast and keeps your interest level up. The movie keeps you hooked to your seats and there are no moments where you feel boring. The comic timing of every actor has to be given a special mention. The situations and placements of jokes according to it are bang on. The BGM adds value to your movie viewing experience. The songs and the music are foot tapping and will make you dance.

Having said all the positives, there few negative points to be noted too. We feel that actress Ananya Panday was under used and comparatively, she has less to offer. Also, there are a few songs which look a little forceful. But nevertheless, they are entertaining.

Over all, Dream Girl 2 is a hilarious roller coaster ride with some strong performances and full of comedy situations. It definitely makes it to your list if you are a Ayushmann Khurrana and a Dream Girl fan.

Team Tellychakkar goes with 3/5 for Dream Girl 2.

If you have watched the movie? Do share your reviews in the comments section below.

