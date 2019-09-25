News

'Dream Girl' enters the 100-crore club

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Sep 2019 12:54 PM
Ayushmann Khurrana's new film "Dream Girl" has crossed the Rs 100-crore at the Indian box office.
 
The film also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor and was released on September 13.
 
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday shared the updated box-office numbers of the film, saying it has minted Rs 101.40 cr.
 
" 'Dream Girl' is not out... begins weekdays (of Week 2) on an excellent note... (Week 2) Fri day Rs 5.30 cr, Saturday Rs 9.10 cr, Sunday Rs 11.05 cr, Monday Rs 3.75 cr. Total: Rs 101.40 cr. India business," he tweeted.
 
Happy on seeing the film doing so well, Nushrat said: "Its truly an outstanding feeling. The love and appreciation that the audience has given us is absolutely overwhelming. After 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' last year and 'Dream Girl' this year, I truly feel blessed with all the support. 100cr for us is a big win.*
 
"Dream Girl", a comedy drama, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl, box office, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Abhishek 'overjoyed...
  • This is what happened to Ranbir Kapoor post breakup with Deepika Padukone[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    This is what happened to...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Saand Ki Aankh...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Big B 'deeply...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    When Neil Nitin Mukesh...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Manjot Singh's short...

Slideshow

Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor promotes their...

Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor promotes their movie War in The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Bigg Boss 13

Launch of Colors' Bigg Boss 13
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Chhavi Mittal
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Sara Khan
Sara Khan

past seven days