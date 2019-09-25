'Dream Girl' enters the 100-crore club

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film "Dream Girl" has crossed the Rs 100-crore at the Indian box office.

The film also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor and was released on September 13.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday shared the updated box-office numbers of the film, saying it has minted Rs 101.40 cr.

" 'Dream Girl' is not out... begins weekdays (of Week 2) on an excellent note... (Week 2) Fri day Rs 5.30 cr, Saturday Rs 9.10 cr, Sunday Rs 11.05 cr, Monday Rs 3.75 cr. Total: Rs 101.40 cr. India business," he tweeted.

Happy on seeing the film doing so well, Nushrat said: "Its truly an outstanding feeling. The love and appreciation that the audience has given us is absolutely overwhelming. After 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' last year and 'Dream Girl' this year, I truly feel blessed with all the support. 100cr for us is a big win.*

"Dream Girl", a comedy drama, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.