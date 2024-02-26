Dream Girl producer Inder Raj Bahl passes away at 92

MUMBAI: Well known veteran film producer and star secretary Inder Raj Bahl has sadly passed away. He was 92 years old. The veteran was known for producing films like the Hema Malini-Dharmendra starrer Dream Girl, Swami, Shaukeen, Banaras, among other projects.

Bahl death was confirmed by veteran producer Rikku Rakeshnath who was quoted as saying, “He has passed away, and the prayer meet is on Monday”

Inder’s son Bunty Bahl shared a heartfelt note for his father on his social media page writing, “He lived his life to the fullest and always led by example. He is the pillar of our family & will forever be in our hearts. Fondly remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren!”

Captioning the post, Bunty wrote, “My Dad - The Best Always & Forever”

His prayer meet will be held on 26th February from 5:00pm to 6;00pm at Iskon Temple, Juhu.

Sharing another heartbreaking story on his father, Bunty wrote, “Shall always miss your advice & The Right Things to do in life-never hurt or harm anyone ever-like you are-be a good human being.”

Bunty further told a news portal, “He lived his life king-size and gave us all the freedom / knowledge/ liberties & love all his life. Extremely positive and a very Sensible person. Most amazing Human Being who dealt every situation with a positive mind and found solutions rather than adding to the problem. NEVER EVER did or thought bad for anyone in his life ever. Always a Giver with a smile on his face. Great Goodwill & Repute. Gatekeeper of secrets.”

