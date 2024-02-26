Dream Girl producer Inder Raj Bahl passes away at 92

The veteran was known for producing films like the Hema Malini-Dharmendra starrer Dream Girl, Swami, Shaukeen, Banaras, among other projects.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 15:06
movie_image: 
Inder Raj Bahl

MUMBAI: Well known veteran film producer and star secretary Inder Raj Bahl has sadly passed away. He was 92 years old. The veteran was known for producing films like the Hema Malini-Dharmendra starrer Dream Girl, Swami, Shaukeen, Banaras, among other projects.

Also Read-Wow! Hema Malini shares her secret to ageless beauty at 75, Teases Dharmendra's gift; Says ‘It depends on how you look after yourself’

Bahl death was confirmed by veteran producer Rikku Rakeshnath who was quoted as saying, “He has passed away, and the prayer meet is on Monday”

Inder’s son Bunty Bahl shared a heartfelt note for his father on his social media page writing, “He lived his life to the fullest and always led by example. He is the pillar of our family & will forever be in our hearts. Fondly remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren!”

Captioning the post, Bunty wrote, “My Dad - The Best Always & Forever”

His prayer meet will be held on 26th February from 5:00pm to 6;00pm at Iskon Temple, Juhu.

Sharing another heartbreaking story on his father, Bunty wrote, “Shall always miss your advice & The Right Things to do in life-never hurt or harm anyone ever-like you are-be a good human being.”

Bunty further told a news portal, “He lived his life king-size and gave us all the freedom / knowledge/ liberties & love all his life. Extremely positive and a very Sensible person. Most amazing Human Being who dealt every situation with a positive mind and found solutions rather than adding to the problem. NEVER EVER did or thought bad for anyone in his life ever. Always a Giver with a smile on his face. Great Goodwill & Repute. Gatekeeper of secrets.”

Also Read-Revelation! Hema Malini breaks silence on why she does not live with Dharmendra

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

Credit-Pinkvilla

Inder Raj Bahl Producer star secretary Dream Girl Swami Shaukeen Banaras Darpan Basu Chatterji Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 15:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dabangii SPOILER: Arya's journey takes a SURPRISING turn upon meeting Yug
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Shocking!Vandana accused of causing Vedika's miscarriage
MUMBAI: Star Plus' new series, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, explores the intricacies of love and relationships against the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Oh No! Akka Saheb announces that she has decided she will no longer be part of the reception function
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Jhanak Spoiler: Interesting! Anirudh pretends to be Angry to shield Jhanak
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Jhanak Spoiler: Exposed! Tejas exposes Anirudh's shocking truth
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Jhanak SPOILER: Jhanak's sharp response leads Anirudh into hot water
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Recent Stories
Priya
Jawan actress Priya Mani buys luxury Mercedes Benz worth Rs 74.20 Lakhs
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Priya
Jawan actress Priya Mani buys luxury Mercedes Benz worth Rs 74.20 Lakhs
Raveena
Raveena Tandon MOBBED by enthusiastic fans at event; The video takes the internet by storm
Veer
Veer Savarkar biopic: Randeep Hooda pays rich tribute, but his knee injury worries netizens
Shekhar
Shekhar Kapur talks about feeling 'Froze' for THIS reason after recalling a conversation about 'Masoom’
Sezal Sharma
Sezal Sharma is too hot to handle in these hot pictures
Arshya Khullar
Arshya Khullar: Sexy Siren! THIS Pal pal Dil ke Paas actress is here to set the hotness bar high with her sizzling hot looks