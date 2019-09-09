'Dream Girl' will earn more than 180 cr: Annu Kapoor

Mumbai: Annu Kapoor, who will next be seen in "Dream Girl" starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has predicted the romantic comedy will earn more than Rs 180 crore at the box-office.

Kapoor was interacting with the media on Saturday here at a promotional event of "Dream Girl", along with co-actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht, Manjot Singh, and film's director Raaj Shaandilyaa .

Shaandilyaa makes his directorial debut with the film, which casts Ayushmann as a tele-caller who impersonates his female alter ego Pooja while calling up customers. Unaware of the originality of the situation, his customers can be seen falling for his alter ego who they hail as their 'Dream Girl'.

Predicting the business of ‘Dream Girl' at the box-office, Kapoor said: "I feel this film is definately going to work. It will do business of more than 180 crore. More specifically, it's going to do business between 178 crore to 187 crore. I feel good films have always worked and appreciated by the audience and this film will not be an exception to it."

Annu Kapoor is collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the second time after their critically and commercial successful film "Vicky Donor'", which released in 2012.

Sharing his experience of working with Ayushmann, Kapoor said: "In 2012, when we did an iconic film called ‘Vicky Donor', the industry got an actor like Ayushmann. Few years back, I was working with a superstar in a film and he told me that Ayushmann is giving tough competition to all the actors. I asked him if he was talking about his acting and he told me, ‘I am talking about remuneration!' I feel that's a huge compliment that he is giving competition to the superstars of this industry."

"Dream Girl" is slated to release on September 13.

Source: IANS