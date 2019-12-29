News

Dreams come true! Siddhant Chaturvedi's journey from outside the production house to inside it!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: It's been a spectacular year for Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher who has carved a place for himself with the role he played. A boy who is an outsider and doesn't belong to this industry has made a unique place for himself.

Siddhant Chaturvedi always wanted to become a chartered accountant just like his father but there was a start to his dreams that made it all happen, like winning clean and clear BT fresh face in 2012. It was the biggest twist to his career. Taking to his Instagram, he shared "Flashback to Dreams. Couple of years back, at a Tapri outside Yashraj, sipping on a cutting with Dreams and Chai brewing around.

To my friend- “Please take a picture, I’ll post it when I do a @yrf film.” Tapri se Yrf Cafeteria tak."

It's been almost eight years since he got the biggest break of his life and undoubtedly, he has been the breakthrough star of the year. His digital debut in Inside Edge and film debut through 'Gully Boy' was appreciated by audience and critics both and spontaneously is winning all the hearts. Siddhant became the 'National Crush of India' which further took him to the list of Bollywood crushes of the decade.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has a trail of projects right now as he is packed with his back to back releases in year 2020.

Having a happy year, Siddhant has bagged the titles of "Breakthrough Actor of the year", "Fresh Face of the year", "Most Promising Newcomer" and "New Comer of the year".

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Tags > Bollywood, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
27 Dec 2019 09:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Salman Khan celebrates his birthday with the media
Salman Khan celebrates his birthday with the media | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at Terence Lewis's Christmas Bash

Celebs at Terence Lewis's Christmas Bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days