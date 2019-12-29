Dreams come true! Siddhant Chaturvedi's journey from outside the production house to inside it!

MUMBAI: It's been a spectacular year for Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher who has carved a place for himself with the role he played. A boy who is an outsider and doesn't belong to this industry has made a unique place for himself.

Siddhant Chaturvedi always wanted to become a chartered accountant just like his father but there was a start to his dreams that made it all happen, like winning clean and clear BT fresh face in 2012. It was the biggest twist to his career. Taking to his Instagram, he shared "Flashback to Dreams. Couple of years back, at a Tapri outside Yashraj, sipping on a cutting with Dreams and Chai brewing around.

To my friend- “Please take a picture, I’ll post it when I do a @yrf film.” Tapri se Yrf Cafeteria tak."

It's been almost eight years since he got the biggest break of his life and undoubtedly, he has been the breakthrough star of the year. His digital debut in Inside Edge and film debut through 'Gully Boy' was appreciated by audience and critics both and spontaneously is winning all the hearts. Siddhant became the 'National Crush of India' which further took him to the list of Bollywood crushes of the decade.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has a trail of projects right now as he is packed with his back to back releases in year 2020.

Having a happy year, Siddhant has bagged the titles of "Breakthrough Actor of the year", "Fresh Face of the year", "Most Promising Newcomer" and "New Comer of the year".

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.