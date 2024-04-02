Dreamy! Here's how the love story of Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick blossomed, read on

MUMBAI: Amy Jackson, the English actress, and model known for several of her Indian film ventures like 2.0 starring Rajinikanth, I with Chiyaan Vikram, Singh is Bliing with Akshay Kumar and many more has announced her engagement today.

Her fiancé actor Ed Westwick is also a prominent face in British media, especially known for his role as Chuck Bass in The CW series Gossip Girl and also in the recent show White Gold as Vincent Swan.

The announcement came as a surprise to many of the actress’ Indian fans, who have known her since her debut in the Tamil film Madrasapattinam starring Arya in the lead role. Let’s dive deeper into the relationship timeline of the actress and her fiancé.

Starting in 2021, the actress in an interview with Lifestyle Asia revealed how she and Ed had met during a race event in Silverstone. Amy said she met Ed nearly two years ago at Silverstone race track. He attended the event with his friend who also knew Amy and so, they all chatted for a bit, mainly about dogs. "And then off we went in our Astons and raced around the track all afternoon," revealed Amy in an interview.

She further added, “Before leaving, he came back over and casually asked what I was up to on the weekend and I told him I was house hunting in Hampstead to which he told me he knew the area well and he knew a great dog-friendly coffee shop and asked whether Herbert (my poodle) and I would like to go with him and Humphrey (his Frenchie) – he knew how to win me over from the get-go…coffee and dogs.”

Fast forward to 2022, the relationship between Amy and Ed had blossomed further and further with both of them sharing a high rapport with each other and was a more common sight in each other's social handles.

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and his girlfriend Amy Jackson left no stone unturned to pack on the PDA at various red carpet events. They were also spotted kissing each other at Milan airport in 2023. They are truly and madly in love with each other and have left their fans awe of their sizzling chemistry.

The rumors about both of them dating had created quite a buzz in British media, especially since both of them had become well-known faces on British television. The dating and laid-back photos of both were quite a scenic tour along the lines of their relationship where both of them accompanied each other over various destinations including India, sparking serious relationship goals.

Now, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are finally engaged to each other as the actor dreamily proposed to her around the icy mountains of Switzerland.

Prior to dating Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson had been dating hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou since December 2015 with whom the actress shares a son. They became parents to a baby boy, Andreas Jax Panayiotou on September 17, 2019. Though the couple had been engaged at the start of 2019, they decided to go separate ways by September of the same year.

Amy Jackson made a comeback to Indian cinema after taking a five-year hiatus and was recently seen in the Tamil film Mission: Chapter 1 along with Arun Vijay in the lead role.

Along with the Tamil film, the actress is also set to make a comeback to Hindi cinema with the film Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.

