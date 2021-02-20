Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn & Tabu all set to Reunite for the sequel? READ MORE

MUMBAI: Directed by late Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam starred Tabu and Ajay in the main parts and was a top-notch suspense thriller.

Recently Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 released on OTT and won the hearts all over, the movie is garnering massive acclaim for the thrills and suspense that it has to offer. While that continues to be a rage, the latest update about the same is that a Hindi remake is already on its way. If you are unaware, the predecessor of the film also got its remake with Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the central part. If the latest report is to go by the two are all set to reunite for the flick and planning to release it in 2022. Read on to know more about the same below.

Directed by late Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam starred Tabu and Ajay in the main parts and was a top-notch suspense thriller. As per the latest update, the makers of the Hindi update are already in the conversation for the rights of the Malayalam sequel. Ajay has even decided to block dates for the shooting later this year. The film will go on floors later in 2021.

And now, as per the sources, Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat had decided to buy the rights to remake Drishyam 2 ever since it was announced. Now, they are putting together a team to bankroll the project. Ajay Devgn is also chalking out his dates to schedule this film sometime later this year. He will return with Tabu for Drishyam 2 and the makers are eyeing to go on the floors around the last quarter of 2021 after Ajay wraps up work on his other films. They wish to release it sometime next year.

The film will also have Ishita Dutta, also after Nishikant Kamat’s untimely demise left everyone in shock, Ajay and Kumar were discussing who they can pitch this film to helm. There were a few names on the table including Sujoy Ghosh. But they are most likely to sign Jeetu Joseph, the director of the Malayalam versions, to direct the Hindi version too.

