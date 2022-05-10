'Drishyam 2' makers offer 50% discount on advance bookings made on Oct 2

October 2 is known for majorly two reasons across India and within the Indian diaspora - first, as Mahatma Gandhi's birthday and second, when Vijay Salgaonkar from 'Drishyam' went to Panjim along with his family.

MUMBAI: October 2 is known for majorly two reasons across India and within the Indian diaspora - first, as Mahatma Gandhi's birthday and second, when Vijay Salgaonkar from 'Drishyam' went to Panjim along with his family.

The film has immortalised October 2 and 3, and sparks countless memes every year around these two dates. Building on this hype, the makers of 'Drishyam' franchise have tied up with theatre chains to offer a 50 per cent discount on advance booking of tickets for 'Drishyam 2' on the cinema chain's app for the release day of the film which is November 18.

An offer like this will create immense excitement for the audiences to witness the case reopen.

'Drishyam', which released in 2015, was directed by late director Nishikant Kamat, and was a remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film of the same name.

'Drishyam 2', presented by Viacom18 Studios Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, 'Drishyam 2' is set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

SOURCE: IANS

