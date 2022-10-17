Drishyam 2 trailer review! This Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna starrer promises to be an engaging thriller

MUMBAI: When it comes to the finest trailers made in the Bollywood industry no doubt the name of the movie Drishyam has to be taken, the movie was immensely loved for its storytelling and some power packed performances by every cast member present in the movie. The climax of the movie was indeed one of the best climaxes in Bollywood, ever since the movie was released the fans and audience were looking forward to this sequel because of its cliffhanger ending.

The sequel has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making and today finally the trailer of the movie has been released and it definitely has all the elements which are required not only for a family entertainer but also for an edge of the seat thriller.