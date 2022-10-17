Drishyam 2 trailer review! This Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna starrer promises to be an engaging thriller
The trailer of much awaited sequel Drishyam 2 is finally released and it definitely has all the elements which are required for a complete edge of the seat thriller.
MUMBAI: When it comes to the finest trailers made in the Bollywood industry no doubt the name of the movie Drishyam has to be taken, the movie was immensely loved for its storytelling and some power packed performances by every cast member present in the movie. The climax of the movie was indeed one of the best climaxes in Bollywood, ever since the movie was released the fans and audience were looking forward to this sequel because of its cliffhanger ending.
The sequel has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making and today finally the trailer of the movie has been released and it definitely has all the elements which are required not only for a family entertainer but also for an edge of the seat thriller.
Trailer of the movie
Talking about the trailer Chauthi fail Vijay Salgaonkar is back to challenge the police once again with a new set of actions. The murder case has been reopened and this time by a new Inspector which is played by Akshaye Khanna along with Tabu. We get to see many face off sequences between Akshaye Khanna and Ajay Devgn and no doubt it was a treat to watch both of them after movies like Deewangi and Aakrosh. The family is trying hard to get away from the murder and planning different actions and the police are trying their level best to gather them from different corners.
Expectation from the movie
No doubt the benchmark which is set by the prequel is very high and the same can be expected from the sequel as the trailer indicates that same, also as mentioned earlier it will be a treat to watch Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna once again after a long time. Also the strong BGM which was played during the trailer promises that the movie will be high on BGM and music which will definitely enhance your movie viewing experience. The trailer also indicates that the movie will have some strong performances coming from every cast member present in the movie.
Cast of the movie
Directed by Abhishek Pathak this thriller stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor. The movie is all set to hit the big screen on 18th November, how excited are you for this upcoming thriller Drishyam 2 and how did you like the trailer, do let us know in the comments section below.
