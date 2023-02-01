Dubai, Thailand and Alibag were the selected destination for celebs this time as they welcomes New Year and Maldives was not on the list

It was New Year celebration all over the world and we have seen many Bollywood personalities welcomed New Year as they went for a trip in different locations
Dubai, Thailand and Alibag were the selected destination for celebs this time as they welcomes New Year and Maldives was not on

MUMBAI : The world has welcomed the new year 2023 in a happening way, and so is Bollywood. We have seen many Bollywood actors who were all set to welcome the New Year were spotted at the airport earlier as they were getting off for the vacation in different parts of the city/world. And now we have seen many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet which shows how our favourite celebrities have welcomed the New Year.

From Kriti Sanon, Urvashi Rautela to Varun Dhawan, Natasha and Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora here is the list of Bollywood celebrities with their location where they have welcomed New Year and surprisingly no celebrity has visited Maldives this time.

Ananaya Panday

Actress Ananya Panday was seen raising temperature all over the internet with her sizzling pictures, the actress welcomed her new Year in Thailand.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Jetty Mumbai and reportedly they have spent their New Year in Alibaug and pictures are floating all over the internet.

Nysa Devgan

 

We have seen many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet where we have seen starkid Nysa Devgan looking supremely hot as she welcomes New Year 2023, the starkid was having her gala time in Dubai.

Shahrukh Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan was reportedly having his family time in Alibaug, there is a glimpse of the actor from the celebration which is floating all over the internet.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela has spent her New Year in Dubai, there are many pictures and videos where she was seen celebrating her mother's birthday too.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Alleged couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have welcomed their New Year in Dubai, we have seen both of them at the international airport as they were leaving for the destination and also today when they were coming back from their vacation.

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

All four were seen getting off together at the Mumbai International Airport reportedly they have welcomed their New Year in Rajasthan, the pictures of which all floating all over.

Well these are some of the amazing locations where our favourite Bollywood celebrities have welcomed New Year 2023 and surprisingly this time Maldives was not the choice of these celebrities.

What are your views on this list and which is your favourite actor and whose celebration you like the most, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

